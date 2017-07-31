U.S.

Cops say hands are tied in arresting unruly 'desnudas' naked female panhandlers 'because most are illegal immigrants'

Tourists have said naked female panhandlers, known as 'desnudas,' are harassing them in Times Square.

Tourists have said naked female panhandlers, known as 'desnudas,' are harassing them in Times Square.  (Reuters)

Lewd and rude “desnudas” – naked female panhandlers – are harassing tourists in New York’s Times Square, but cops reportedly can’t arrest them “because most of them are illegal immigrants.”

Women have their bodies painted with the words "Puerto Rico and Boricua" at Times Square during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz - RTX1GGZF Expand / Collapse

Women who have their bodies painted in Times Square pose for a picture.  (Reuters)

The desnudas -- a Spanish word meaning "naked" -- are part of a Times Square assembly of popular costumed children’s characters and mostly-naked females hitting tourists up for money in the uber-popular New York City district. A law enforcement source told The New York Post that past proposals to license the often obnoxious street performers went nowhere because most of them are illegal immigrants and wouldn’t register anyway. Plus, City Hall, under Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, isn’t interested in going after illegals such as the desnudas, the source told The Post.

So with little police enforcement, squads of Minnie Mouses, Incredible Hulks and painted women continue to pester passersby.

A woman who poses for tips wearing body paint and underwear kisses a man on the cheek as he poses for a photo with her in Times Square in New York, August 18, 2015. New York city officials including Mayor Bill de Blasio are considering measures to curtail the activity, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri - RTX1OP6V Expand / Collapse

A woman poses for tips wearing body paint and underwear.  (Reuters)

“I told you, if you don’t have a tip, then f--- off!” one desnuda told a Post reporter.

Times Square Alliance President Tim Tomkins told The Post many of the Times Square performers continuously leave their Designated Activity Zones in an effort to earn more cash as part of what he called a “scam.”

“Suddenly, there’s three Minnies in your picture,” Tomkins said. “And a Batman, and a Spider-Man. And they all want cash. And they’re all outside the zone.”

A woman who poses for tips wearing body paint and underwear poses for a photo in Times Square in New York, August 18, 2015. New York city officials including Mayor Bill de Blasio are considering measures to curtail the activity, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri - RTX1OP6X Expand / Collapse

Times Square performers, including the "desnudas," are limited to a Designated Activity Zone -- but many of them reportedly venture outside the zone.  (Reuters)

One tourist from Alabama told The Post: “I just encountered that with Cookie Monster. I didn’t want to get a photo, and he or she or whoever it was, they were very aggressive with me.”

Then, when cops approach, Cookie, Minnie and the desnudas scamper back to the DAZ.

The NYPD insists it’s enforcing the law, with a spokesman telling The Post that “a number of arrests and hundreds of summons issued to costume characters” have been handed out during the past year.