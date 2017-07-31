Cops: Man at Dunkin' Donuts with son overdoses in bathroom

New Hampshire police say a man ingested heroin in a bathroom at a Dunkin' Donuts during a visit with his 9-year-old son and had to be revived with an opioid-overdose antidote.

Manchester police say the boy told an employee on Saturday that his father had been inside the bathroom for a long time. Police say the employee went into the bathroom, found the man unconscious and called 911.

Police said city firefighters and ambulance personnel administered naloxone.

Police identified the man as 26-year-old Christopher Morrissey, of Boston. He was taken to a hospital.

Morrissey was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He's scheduled to appear in court Sept. 6. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Police say the boy was placed in his grandmother's care.