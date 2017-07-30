Woman goes missing while swimming off New Jersey shore, authorities say

Crews were searching Sunday for a woman who was reported missing after going for a swim with a friend off the New Jersey shore, authorities said.

The woman, 24, went missing just before 2:30 a.m. after a swim at the beach in Point Pleasant, the United States Coast Guard told NJ.com.

The woman's identity was not released as of Sunday morning. The Coast Guard and Point Pleasant police are conducting a boat and air search for the woman.

The National Weather Service issued high risk rip current warnings along the Jersey Shore, advising swimmers to stay out of the water due to "potentially life-threatening conditions."