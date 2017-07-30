Woman goes missing while 'skinny dipping' off New Jersey shore, witness says

Crews were searching Sunday for a 24-year-old woman reported missing after she went for a swim with a friend off the Jersey shore, authorities said.

The woman vanished just before 2:30 a.m. after a swim at the beach in Point Pleasant, the United States Coast Guard told NJ.com.

She apparently was nude when entering the water, a witness told WABC.

The woman's identity was not released as of Sunday morning. The Coast Guard and Point Pleasant police are conducting a boat and air search for the woman.

The National Weather Service issued high-risk rip current warnings along the Jersey Shore, advising swimmers to stay out of the water due to "potentially life-threatening conditions."