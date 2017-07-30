Four bodies recovered after Hawaii plane crash

The bodies of four people were recovered Saturday from the wreckage of a single-engine plane that crashed in the mountains of the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

The victims included a friend of the daughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman, from TV’s “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Personnel aboard a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter saw the wreckage during a search Saturday, the newspaper said. The plane, a 1969 Beech 19A, had taken off Friday evening from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport but was not reported missing until around 10 a.m. Saturday, the report said.

The bodies were found in the Waianae mountains near Kunia, near the Palikea and Pohakea trails.

A spokeswoman for Lyssa Chapman, from “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” identified the victims as Gerrit Evensen, 28; Heather Riley, 27; pilot Dean Hutton; and Alexis Aaron.

Evensen was a friend of Lyssa Chapman, daughter of Duane Chapman, the Star-Advertiser reported.

Hutton last communicated with air traffic control at 6:37 p.m. Friday, according to spokeswoman Mona Wood-Sword.

An uncle of Hutton told Hawaii News Now that Hutton was aware that the plane had unspecified maintenance issues, but decided to fly anyway.

Records named John Mueller of Honolulu as the plane’s owner.

This story includes information from the Associated Press.