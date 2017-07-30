Alaska ex-airman sentenced for child pornography

A former airman in the U.S. Air Force was sentenced to more than three years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Stephen Wyzatecki, 25, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of child pornography. He's set to serve three years and two months in jail.

Law enforcement officials found almost 900 pornographic images and 69 videos on Wyzatecki’s computer at the Air Force base, according to documents from the case.

After the airman offered child pornography files to other users on a file sharing website, investigators, tracked him down, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported.

Wyzatecki’s attorney argued that the former airman is a good citizen and did not victimize anyone directly.

"Wyzatecki's involvement with such material was limited to his personal viewing and downloading. He has never engaged in a contact offense, nor does the case evidence or his possession of the contraband material suggest in any manner, possession with the intent to actually make contact with or groom minor victims for sexual purposes of any kind," his lawyer said.

Wyzatecki had been stationed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska since 2015 before he was discharged in connection with the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.