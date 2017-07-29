The family of the Utah woman who was killed aboard a cruise ship off Alaska says it is "devastated" by their loss.

A statement from loved ones of Kristy Manzanares said she was "a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend."

The FBI said the 39-year-old real estate agent was found dead Tuesday night in a blood-spattered cabin on the Princess Cruises ship. Her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, was arrested and charged with murder. The couple was celebrating their wedding anniversary by taking an Alaska cruise aboard the Emerald Princess.

The family statement also said, "Kristy led by example with her giving heart and we are inspired by the legacy of kindness and optimism she has instilled in her children."