Police in east Arkansas shoot teen outside youth shelter

Authorities are investigating after police shot and critically wounded a 16-year-old boy outside of an emergency shelter for juveniles in eastern Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night at the emergency shelter in Marion, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

State police said in a press release that Marion police officers responded to the shelter at 7:08 p.m. and "moments later" reported that a teenager had been shot and wounded by police.

Special agents with the Arkansas State Police criminal investigation division are investigating the shooting.

More information on the shooting is expected to be released Wednesday.