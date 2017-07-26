ICE arrests 114 in New York operation targeting fugitives, illegal immigrants

An Ecuadorian citizen who was illegally in the United States and had been convicted of rape was among 114 people arrested during an 11-day operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in New York, the agency said Tuesday.

ICE said the sweep, which ended Saturday, targeted fugitives and and people who have violated U.S. immigration laws, including those who re-entered the country after being deported.

Of those arrested during the operation, 82 people had criminal histories, including prior convictions for sex crimes, drug offenses and fraud, while 15 others had pending criminal charges, including assault, larceny and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Others taken into custody included a Jamaican citizen -- with a prior conviction for forcible touching, robbery in the 1st degree and acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 -- and a Mexican citizen whose criminal record includes a 1st degree manslaughter conviction, authorities said.

“Our nation has a proud history of immigration, but we are also a nation governed by laws specifically designed to protect its citizens and residents. ERO deportation officers are committed to enforcing the immigration laws set forth by our legislators,” said Thomas Decker, field office director for Enforcement and Removal Operations in New York. “Of those arrested during this operation, nine were released from New York custody with an active detainer, which poses an increased risk to the officers and the community.”