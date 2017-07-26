FBI probes Utah woman's death on cruise ship after domestic dispute

A Utah woman died aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Alaska, and the death is the result of a domestic dispute, according to a statement from Princess Cruises.

The woman was not immediately identified, but Princess Cruises stated she was 39 years old and the domestic dispute occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“Since the incident, our fleet security team has been coordinating with the FBI and other local authorities. They will be embarking the ship when it arrives in Juneau this morning,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those impacted by this tragic event.”

The cruise ship, called “Emerald Princess,” departed Seattle on July 23 for a seven day round trip cruise. A scenic cruising of Alaska’s Tracy Arm Fjord scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled as officials investigate the death, the statement said.

Click for more from Fox13Now.com.

