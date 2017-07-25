Police: Taser and tear gas used to arrest barricaded gunman

Authorities in Virginia say they used tear gas and a Taser to take a gunman into custody after he shot an auto shop employee and barricaded himself in the business for more than three hours.

York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs told reporters Tuesday the shooter was 40-year-old Michael Sean Taylor of Hampton, Virginia. Diggs said Taylor entered Ebby's Auto Painting & Collision Repair in Williamsburg about 9 a.m. and shot a male employee several times to settle a dispute. Diggs did not identify the victim and said he needed surgery.

Diggs said deputies entered the body shop because of Taylor's actions during negotiations, which were beginning to deteriorate after three hours. Diggs did not elaborate on what those actions were.

Diggs said no one else was injured.