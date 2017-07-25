Manhunt underway in Florida after police chase ends in shootout

Florida police on Tuesday were hunting a man believed to be armed and dangerous who escaped after a car chase that involved in a shootout.

Miami-Dade Police said the incident began just before 6 p.m. Monday when an undercover officer spotted a car driving erratically in Southwest Miami-Dade, WSVN reported.

When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away with two other people inside the car. But that vehicle ultimately crashed into another car.

The suspects reportedly got out of the car and fired at the officer, who returned fire. After the shootout, officers were able to apprehend two of the suspects – one in the car and another near the crash site.

But a third person was able to escape.

“People who shot at the police, very dangerous individuals,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome said. “You flee from the police, okay. You crash into a vehicle, that’s fine, but then, as our officers approach the vehicle, obviously, for the people they crashed into, their safety, and to apprehend the subjects or see what’s going on, the subjects, they just start shooting.”

Nobody was hit or injured by the bullets fired, officials said.

Police said a mother and her two young sons, ages 9 and 10, were inside the vehicle the suspects' car crashed into. The family sustained minor injuries and were transported to Baptist Hospital of Miami.

“They’re in good condition at the moment, thank God,” Colome said.

No other injuries were reported.

“We are very fortunate to have two [suspects] in custody. We’re very fortunate to recover two firearms,” said Colome.