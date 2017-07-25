The Latest: Police say shooting came during crime probe

The Latest on an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas (all times local):

8:42 a.m.

Authorities say a man and a woman were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with Las Vegas police after a vehicle chase that began with an investigation of a weekend shooting ended in neighboring North Las Vegas.

The shooting happened a little after 7:15 p.m. Monday after a pursuit of a vehicle believed to have been used as the getaway car in a Sunday shooting that left a man on a bicycle wounded, Las Vegas police Capt. Kelly McMahill said.

A police helicopter also followed before the chase ended in North Las Vegas.

McMahill says a man matching a description of Sunday's shooter got out of the car and fired shots.

Two officers returned fire, striking the man. McMahill says a woman in the car was wounded, but investigators weren't immediately sure if it was from police gunfire or a shot fired by the male suspect.

1:55 a.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the shooting of a man and woman by its officers came after they investigated a stolen vehicle that they thought had been used in another crime.

Police say in a statement that the victim in the earlier incident had been shot in the leg on Sunday.

About 6:15 p.m., officers watching vehicle saw a man matching the description of the shooter and an unknown woman get into it.

The officers chased the suspect, and a police helicopter followed.

Police say the man stopped the vehicle once he reached the 4600 block of Goldfield Street, got out with a firearm and pointed it at the officers. The officers then shot the man, and the woman was shot in the exchange of gunfire. Police say they do not know if shots from the officers or the suspect hit the woman.

The man and the woman were taken to University Medical Center trauma. The man is listed in critical condition, and the woman is listed in stable condition.

Police say this incident is the department's 13th officer-involved shooting of 2017. The department plans to identify the officers involved in Monday's shooting after 48 hours.

12:10 a.m.

Police say the shooting of a man and woman by Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers came after the officers investigated a tip from a crime victim., KVVU TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uUZqe6 .)

Police say the victim, who had been shot in the leg on Sunday, told officers where they might find the suspect, the station reports.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, police say, officers went to a house where they thought the suspect might be found. After police arrived, the suspect left the house, went into a car and drove off, the station reports.

Police say the officers chased the suspect, and a police helicopter followed.

The station reports that the vehicle crashed on 4600 block of Goldfield Street. Police say two suspects got out of the car, and the man was armed.

Police tell KVVU that officers shot the man and woman.

Police tell the station that the woman's injury was not critical and the man's injury did not appear to be critical. Both were taken to a hospital.

11:48 p.m.

Police say two people have been shot in an officer-involved shooting North Las Vegas, the Las Vegas News-Journal reports

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Jeff Clark says the victims of the shooting 7:30 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of North Goldfield Street were taken to local hospitals. The newspaper says that as of 9 p.m., their conditions are unknown.

Clark says the officers involved were not injured.

