Missouri
Dramatic crash at Missouri intersection caught on video
Dramatic dashcam video shows a box truck flipping over after a crash at a Missouri intersection.
Cape Girardeau Police reported the box truck and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash Monday, according to KFVS-TV.
Despite the stunning collission, those involved only sustained minor injuries.
The video shows the truck being hit by a passenger vehicle driving the other way. The truck is seen flipping on its side and hitting a passenger vehicle stopped at the intersection for a red light.