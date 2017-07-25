Dramatic crash at Missouri intersection caught on video

Dramatic dashcam video shows a box truck flipping over after a crash at a Missouri intersection.

Cape Girardeau Police reported the box truck and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash Monday, according to KFVS-TV.

Despite the stunning collission, those involved only sustained minor injuries.

The video shows the truck being hit by a passenger vehicle driving the other way. The truck is seen flipping on its side and hitting a passenger vehicle stopped at the intersection for a red light.