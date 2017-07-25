Alligator ‘ate toes off’ of Florida man who bathed in pond, report says

A homeless man was attacked by an alligator while he was bathing in a Florida retention pond Monday, officials said.

The 9-foot-alligator attacked the man around 10 a.m. in Port Charlotte, located south of Tampa, WFTX reported.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission identified the victim as 68-year-old Fredric Iman, who is reported to be homeless. He sustained injuries to his left foot and leg, left hand, and groin.

Official said after the attack, Iman went to a nearby surgery center where an employee called 911. In a recording of the 911 call released by authorities, the employee is heard saying "it looks like his, his pants are torn. It ate his toes off."

Iman was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, where his condition has improved from serious to stable.

While some neighbors were shocked at the gator attack, one told WWSB-TV she always looked forward to seeing the gator she named "Charlie"

"I'm a little upset because the gator is probably going to be euthanized," Lisa Posten said. "People that live in Florida, they know not to go in these waters, this is where these gators live."