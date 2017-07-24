MORNING BRIEF: Schumer predicts that firing Mueller would cause 'cataclysm' in DC

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer predicted Sunday that a "cataclysm" could be triggered if President Trump fires Special Counsel Robert Mueller or pardons himself.

The high-ranking senator from New York made the comments on Sunday during an interview on ABC’s This Week despite Trump’s lawyers saying on the same program that pardons are not being discussed.

LAST-GASP EFFORT?

The Senate will move forward with a key vote this week on a Republican health bill but it's a mystery what exactly they will be voting on.

It is not yet known whether the legislation will seek to replace President Obama's health care law or simply repeal it.

GREGG JARRETT

The law is common sense. Yet, it is created by lawmakers who seem to be lacking any sense at all. Many of them do not understand their own laws.

Nancy Pelosi recently proved this point. The House Minority Leader held a news conference, surrounded by like-minded Democrats, during which she declared that Donald Trump Jr. had broken campaign laws when he met with a Russian lawyer during last year’s presidential campaign to obtain negative information on the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton.

TALIBAN CLAIM SUICIDE BOMBING

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for a horrific attack in the Afghan capital that killed 24 people and wounded 42.

A statement released to the media by the Taliban says they carried out the suicide car bombing. The early morning attack targeted a bus carrying employees of the mines and petroleum ministry.

