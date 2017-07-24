Japan ends probe of US Navy ship collision; no input from US

Japanese authorities say they're wrapping up their investigation into last month's collision of a freighter and a U.S. naval destroyer without any verdict into what caused the accident, which left seven Navy sailors dead.

The container ship and most of its crew were allowed to leave Japan and coast guard officials said they don't expect charges to be filed. A spokesman for the company that owns the freighter said Monday that the captain and some crew members had voluntarily stayed behind.

The U.S. military holds the right to investigate its naval vessel and has not cooperated with Japan's investigation.

Both U.S. and Japanese officials haven't said whether crew members from the USS Fitzgerald were thought to be responsible for the crash.