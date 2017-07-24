California teen suspected of causing deadly crash posted on Instagram

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in California on suspicion of causing a deadly crash that was recorded live on Instagram.

Obdulia Sanchez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after Friday's crash that killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton, and badly injured another 14-year-old girl.

Investigators are looking into a graphic video that may have been filmed by Obdulia Sanchez before, during and after the fatal crash. The live video, originally posted to Instagram, was went viral on social media, according to Fox 40.

“I f------ love my sister to death. I don't give a f---. We about to die,” Sanchez can be heard saying in the video. “This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us but it just did. Jacqueline, please wake up. This is the last thing I wanted to happen.”

“I killed my sister, but I don't care. I killed my sister. I know I'm going to prison, but I don't care. I'm sorry baby. I'm a hold it down....rest in peace sweetie."

The California Highway Patrol said Sanchez was driving the car under the influence when it veered onto the right shoulder of a road about 120 miles southeast of San Francisco. She over-corrected, causing the vehicle to swerve across lanes, crash through a wire fence and overturn into a field causing Jaqueline to die upon impact.

"She was in the back seat of the vehicle and allegedly unseatbelted, and upon the vehicle rolling over, it ejected her and killed her," Sheriff Vern Warnke said to ABC 30. Family members confirm the video was shot by Obdulia to the TV station. They also said that Jacqueline was supposed to celebrate her Quinceanera (15th birthday) on Sunday.

An unidentified 14-year-old girl from Fresno was also in the car and was badly injured.

Sanchez is now in the Merced County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter while under the influence and DUI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report