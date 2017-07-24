2 dead, 6 injured after car plows into crowd outside South Dakota rehab center

Two people were killed and six others were injured Monday after a vehicle plowed into a crowd of pedestrians before slamming into a building in South Dakota, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, whose identity was not released, was among those injured, and police said the crash appeared to be an accident.

The vehicle hit a group of people outside Alcester Care and Rehab Center, a nursing home facility, State Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan said. The investigation was ongoing.

Mangan initially said eight people were taken to hospitals, but later said the number was actually six. He didn't immediately provide details about the conditions of the injured.

It's unclear what caused the crash. Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the collision, according to Mangan.

Alcester is a city of about 750 people south of Sioux Falls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.