MORNING BRIEF: SF judge refuses to reinstate order to block federal funding for sanctuary cities

In a seeming act of defiance toward the Trump administration, a federal judge in San Francisco has refused to reinstate the president’s sanctuary cities order.

The bold move to not reinstate President Donald Trump's executive order -- which sought to slash funding to cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities -- comes amid a battle between the State Department and local governments across the country over the edict from Washington.

'TOO MUCH FIGHTING'

The spokesman for President Trump’s personal legal team resigned Thursday, according to multiple media reports.

Mark Corallo, who had been issuing statements on behalf of Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz, reportedly objected to any public criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller in connection with Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between the Trump administration and Russia, the Washington Examiner reported.

COMING UP ON FOX NEWS CHANNEL: Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks with federal, state and local law enforcement at 11 AM ET about sanctuary cities in Philadelphia. Watch live on Fox News Channel and FoxNews.com

'OH HE JUST DIED'

Authorities in Florida say that a group of teenagers recorded the drowning of a disabled man last week — and did nothing to help as they made fun of his struggles.

Jamel Dunn, 32, of Cocoa, drowned in a retention pond July 9. His body was recovered July 14, two days after his fiancee reported him missing. Late last week, a friend of Dunn's family came across the video on social media and forwarded it to authorities in Brevard County.

DEMS LOOK TO 2020

President Donald Trump has been in office for only six months, but that hasn’t prevented political junkies from speculating about which Democrats may try to oppose him in the 2020 presidential race.

An upcoming scheduled appearance in New Hampshire by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California has already sparked talk that she might run, as Fox News reported Thursday.

COMING UP ON FOX BUSINESS

7:30 AM ET: Kellyanne Conway will be on ‘Mornings with Maria’

8:50 AM ET: Sen. Ted Cruz (R) Texas will be on ‘Mornings with Maria’

8 PM ET: Xavier Rolet, the CEO of the London Stock Exchange will appear on ‘Wall Street Week’