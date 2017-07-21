Slain girl's father pleads with Trump for visa for funeral

The father of a slain New Jersey girl is pleading with President Donald Trump to allow him and the girl's sister to attend the 11-year-old's funeral on Monday.

Kenroy Smith tells the Asbury Park Press the visa application for AbbieGail Smith's sister to leave Jamaica was denied and his remains in limbo. He was deported from the U.S. on a drug charge 16 years ago.

Kennish Smith says she wasn't given a reason why her temporary visa application was rejected on Wednesday.

The State Department says it is prohibited by law from disclosing details about individual visa cases.

An 18-year-old neighbor is accused of stabbing Abbiegail Smith to death. Her body was found in blanket near the apartment building where she lived in Keansburg on July 13.

