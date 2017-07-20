Woman sought, missing since shooting involving ex-husband

Authorities are searching for a North Carolina woman they say has been missing since a shooting involving her ex-husband.

Police told local media organizations 28-year-old Jimmy Lee Proffitt II was arrested Monday and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Authorities say Proffitt shot at his ex-wife, 28-year-old Heather Carter, and another woman at a convenience store early on July 12. Ashley Davila was shot in the hand and was able to drive away.

Police Sgt. Pedro Orellano says Proffitt kidnapped Carter and put her in his car. He says detectives found blood in Proffitt's car, which was discovered Monday.

Police say Carter and Proffitt were married in 2008 and divorced four years later.

It wasn't immediately known if Carter has an attorney. He was jailed on $1 million bond.