Ohio baby found crawling on roof, mom arrested

An Ohio mom is facing a charge of child endangerment after police say her 2-year-old crawled out of a decrepit, feces and urine-covered room and onto the roof of her sweltering home.



Daun Morrison, 23, said she was washing dishes and didn’t know where her child was when police arrived.

The child was found in a second floor room with open windows, located directly over the roof, Springfield News-Sun reported.

Police said when they went inside the home, it reeked of feces and urine, and their boots stuck to the carpet. Officers said the mattress where Morrison and the child slept was covered in urine and feces. Morrison told police her toilet had been broken for two days, FOX 45 reported.

There was little food inside the refrigerator and cockroaches crawled out of the door, officials said. Additionally, a read on the air conditioning unit said that the home was 81 degrees inside.

Police said the 2- year-old girl appeared lethargic and was sweating.

The child is now being cared for by her grandmother.

Morrison is now in custody at Clark County Jail and pleaded ‘not guilty’ in a court appearance on Thursday.

