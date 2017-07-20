Florida man indicted in brawl on Delta flight to China

A Florida man who fought with flight attendants and other passengers when he tried to open the exit door of a Delta Air Lines flight bound from Seattle to China has been indicted on five federal charges.

Prosecutors disclosed Thursday that Joseph Daniel Hudek IV was indicted on one count of interfering with the flight crew and four counts of assault on an aircraft.

Hudek's lawyer, Robert Flennaugh, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Federal prosecutors say the flight left Seattle on July 6 and was over the Pacific Ocean when an agitated Hudek walked out of the first-class restroom and tried to open the exit door.

Prosecutors say two flight attendants tried to stop Hudek, and he threw one to the floor and punched the other.

They say when a passenger tried to help, Hudek hit the man over the head with a wine bottle.

Other passengers intervened and Hudek was restrained before the flight returned to Seattle.