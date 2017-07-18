Assata Shakur birthday honored by Women's March organizers

After spending the weekend protesting the National Rifle Association, the Women's March came under fresh scrutiny Monday for sending a birthday greeting to a convicted cop killer currently on the FBI's list of most-wanted terrorists.

"Happy birthday to the revolutionary #AssataShakur! Today's #SignOfResistance, in Assata's honor, is by @Meloniousfunk," the group tweeted Sunday.

Shakur, also known as Joanne Chesimard, the godmother of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, is suspected in a series of early 1970s incidents linked to black revolutionary groups in New York City -- including a bank robbery, grenade attack and the ambushing of police officers in Queens and Brooklyn.

She was convicted of shooting a New Jersey trooper to death in 1973, but she escaped prison and, in the early 1980s, fled to Cuba, where she was granted political asylum.

The post created a firestorm on Twitter, with many pointing to the group celebrating the birthday of a fugitive.

Radio host Dana Loesch, who has been targeting by the group for her pro-NRA ad, also responded to the tweet.

"Hi @womensmarch — you celebrate cop killers. I celebrate truth. My ad was beautiful and it stays. You don’t get to censor my speech. #2A," Loesch wrote.

The Women's March has celebrated controversial individuals in the past, including Donna Hylton, who was convicted of kidnapping a man and torturing him to death.