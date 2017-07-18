Police and Law Enforcement
Assata Shakur birthday honored by Women's March organizers
After spending the weekend protesting the National Rifle Association, the Women's March came under fresh scrutiny Monday for sending a birthday greeting to a convicted cop killer currently on the FBI's list of most-wanted terrorists.
"Happy birthday to the revolutionary #AssataShakur! Today's #SignOfResistance, in Assata's honor, is by @Meloniousfunk," the group tweeted Sunday.
Shakur, also known as Joanne Chesimard, the godmother of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, is suspected in a series of early 1970s incidents linked to black revolutionary groups in New York City -- including a bank robbery, grenade attack and the ambushing of police officers in Queens and Brooklyn.
She was convicted of shooting a New Jersey trooper to death in 1973, but she escaped prison and, in the early 1980s, fled to Cuba, where she was granted political asylum.
The post created a firestorm on Twitter, with many pointing to the group celebrating the birthday of a fugitive.
Radio host Dana Loesch, who has been targeting by the group for her pro-NRA ad, also responded to the tweet.
"Hi @womensmarch — you celebrate cop killers. I celebrate truth. My ad was beautiful and it stays. You don’t get to censor my speech. #2A," Loesch wrote.
The Women's March has celebrated controversial individuals in the past, including Donna Hylton, who was convicted of kidnapping a man and torturing him to death.