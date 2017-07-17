The Latest: Prosecutor promises aggressive trial for officer

The Latest on a white former Texas police officer indicted on a murder charge in the April shooting death of a black teenager (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson says she is committed to thoroughly prosecuting the case against former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver.

Oliver, who is white, was indicted Monday on a murder charge and four charges of aggravated assault by a public servant for the April shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was black. Edwards' parents stood beside Johnson as she addressed the media Monday.

Johnson touted the speed with which Oliver was charged and arrested. An arrest warrant was issued for Oliver less than a week after Edwards was shot. The indictment comes just short of three months after the shooting.

Edwards' father, Odell Edwards, said after the indictment announcement that he was cautiously optimistic.

Oliver fired his rifle into the car Edwards was riding in. Edwards was leaving a party and was inside the vehicle with four other teens.

___

3 p.m.

An attorney for the family of a black teenager shot to death by a white Texas police officer while leaving a party in April says an indictment against the officer is just "one step on the road to justice."

Attorney Lee Merritt spoke Monday after former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver was indicted on a murder charge in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Oliver was also indicted on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public official related to four other teens who were in the car with Edwards.

Merritt says, "We're looking forward to a conviction and proper sentencing." He said he would consider anything that doesn't involve serious jail time as less than adequate.

Oliver was fired in May after police officials reviewed body camera footage of the incident, which showed Oliver shooting into a moving vehicle traveling away from him.

___

1:40 p.m.

A white former Texas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge in the April shooting death of a black teenager who was leaving a party.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced Monday that a grand jury indicted former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Oliver was fired in May after police department officials reviewed body camera footage of the incident, which showed Oliver shooting into a moving vehicle traveling away from him.

Johnson said Oliver was also indicted on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public official related to the other four teens who were in the car.

Oliver was charged with murder by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office in May and had posted bond.