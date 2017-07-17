U.S.

CRIME

MS-13 New York gang massacre: Indictment charges 3 men

A man walks past police tape near a crime scene in Central Islip, N.Y., Thursday, April 13, 2017. Police say the bodies of four apparent homicide victims have been found in a Long Island park. The victims were found in a wooded area near a recreation center in Central Islip. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Three members of the MS-13 street gang have been indicted in connection to the April murders of four men found hacked to death in a Long Island park, federal prosecutors announced on Monday.

Court records says the charges were unsealed on Thursday.

MS-13 GANG MEMBERS ON LONG ISLAND ARRESTED, POLICE SAY

The four victims, found brutally murdered near a soccer field in a park In Central Islip, were identified as a 16-year-old, a 20-year-old man and two 18-year-olds, including one visiting from Florida.

The indictment identified the defendants as Alexis Hernandez, Santis Leonel Ortiz-Flores and Omar Antonio Villata.

An attorney for Ortiz-Flores declined to comment. It was unclear whether the other men had attorneys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.