MS-13 New York gang massacre: Indictment charges 3 men

Three members of the MS-13 street gang have been indicted in connection to the April murders of four men found hacked to death in a Long Island park, federal prosecutors announced on Monday.

Court records says the charges were unsealed on Thursday.

MS-13 GANG MEMBERS ON LONG ISLAND ARRESTED, POLICE SAY

The four victims, found brutally murdered near a soccer field in a park In Central Islip, were identified as a 16-year-old, a 20-year-old man and two 18-year-olds, including one visiting from Florida.

The indictment identified the defendants as Alexis Hernandez, Santis Leonel Ortiz-Flores and Omar Antonio Villata.

An attorney for Ortiz-Flores declined to comment. It was unclear whether the other men had attorneys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.