Former Texas police officer indicted on murder charge in teen's death

A white former police officer in Texas has been indicted for murder for the shooting death of a black teen, prosecutors announced on Monday.

A grand jury indicted former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was leaving a party in April at the time of the incident, Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said.

Oliver had previously been fired in May for violating department policies following an official police department review of body camera footage from the incident. That video showed Oliver shooting his rifle into a moving vehicle that had been traveling away from him and another officer.

Edwards, a high school freshman, was leaving the party with his two brothers and two other teens. Police had appeared on the scene to probe an underage drinking complaint when they heard unrelated gunshots and saw the vehicle with Edwards departing.

Johnson said Oliver was also indicted on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public official related to the other four teens who were in the car.

Oliver was charged with murder by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office in May, less than a week after the shooting. He turned himself in and posted bond.

Last month Oliver was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant in an unrelated incident, in which he is accused of displaying a gun during a traffic accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.