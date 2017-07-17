Dog swims through Long Island Sound to rescue baby deer

Dogs aren’t just man’s best friend – they’re friends with deer, too.

A dog in Long Island, New York jumped into the Long Island Sound, the body of water between Connecticut and Long Island, to rescue a young deer stuck in the water.

“Storm just plunged into the water and started swimming out to the fawn, grabbed it by the neck, and started swimming to shore,” the dog’s owner, Mark Freeley, told CBS New York.

Once the dog swam back to shore, he put the deer on the ground, laid next to it and started to nudge it.

Freeley said after the initial rescue, the deer ran back into the water, presumably frightened by Storm and the ordeal.

Freeley and Frank Floridia, of animal rescue group “Strong Island Rescue,” took the charge this time and both waded into the water after the fawn.

“The second rescue was a lot of anxiety,” Floridia said. He told CBS it took about eight minutes to get a rope around the animal.

The deer was carried to the rescue’s van. It was reportedly covered in ticks and sustained an eye injury, but it’s resting at a local animal rescue until it’s recovered.