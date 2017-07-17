Breaking: Tsunami possible along Aleutian Islands, Alaska following magnitude 7.7 earthquake

A powerful earthquake shook areas off the coast of eastern Russia late on Tuesday morning, local time, prompting tsunami advisories.

The epicenter of the magnitude-7.7 earthquake was located about 123 miles (199 km) east-southeast of Nikol'skoye, Russia, according to the USGS.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) issued a tsunami advisory for Alaska’s Aleutian Islands shortly following the shallow earthquake.

All areas within 186 miles (300 km) may see hazardous tsunami waves, the PTWC said. This includes part of the eastern Russia coastline.



Tue Jul 18 00:11:26 UTC 2017 event picture pic.twitter.com/gr5T0kq3MQ — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 18, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

m