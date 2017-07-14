Pennsylvania murders: Suspects in killings of 4 men charged with homicides

A man who confessed to killing four men who disappeared last week in Pennsylvania’s Bucks County and his suspected co-conspirator were hit with homicide charges Friday as gruesome details emerged surrounding the deaths.

The charges comes on the heels of Cosmo DiNardo’s attorney saying that his client admitted to killing the four men and telling authorities the location of the bodies buried on a farm property in Solebury, Pennsylvania, owned by DiNardo's family.

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

DiNardo, 20, is charged with all four homicides and 20 other counts, including abuse of corpse, conspiracy and robbery, according to court documents. Sean Kratz, 20, faces 20 counts, including three of criminal homicide.

A source who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to publicly discuss details of the case said the men – identified by officials as Dean Finocchiaro, 19, Mark Sturgis, 22, Tom Meo, 21, and Jimi Taro Patrick, 19 -- were killed after DiNardo felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions. DiNardo sold quarter-pound quantities of marijuana for several thousand dollars and sold handguns to area residents, the person said.

“We are not here to make moral judgments on any of their actions,” Weintraub said Friday. “They have done nothing to deserve this horrible, unspeakable tragedy that has been beset upon them.”

Weintraub said the bodies of Meo, Finocchiaro and Sturgis were found buried 12 feet deep in one common grave. The remains of Patrick were recovered from a separate location on the farm.

The person with knowledge of the confession said one of the men was killed July 5 and the other three were killed July 7.

"Every death was related to a purported drug transaction, and at the end of each one there's a killing," the person said.

In a criminal complaint, DiNardo told authorities that he had agreed to sell Patrick four pounds of marijuana for $8,000 and had picked him up at his home in Newtown before driving him to the farm. He said Patrick only showed up with $800 and they walked to a remote part of the property where DiNardo blasted Patrick with a .22 caliber rifle, The Morning Call reported.

Using a backhoe, DiNardo then dug a hole to place Patrick’s body into, the complaint said. The body was later found Thursday by investigators.

DiNardo said the other killings were executed in a similar fashion. All four were shot and least three set afire. Police say DiNardo ran over Meo with a backhoe after running out of ammunition shooting at him.

DiNardo said Kratz shot Finocchiaro in the back of the head, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities had charged DiNardo earlier this year with having a gun despite an involuntary mental health commitment. In seeking $5 million bail on a stolen car charge this week, prosecutors said he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He also suffered a head injury in an ATV accident a year ago.

Finocchiaro’s aunt, Tina, posted on Facebook that she was “completely crushed, heartbroken and numb,” The Morning Call reported.

“I lost my nephew to a crime that is unspeakable,” she wrote in a post. “Nobody should have to go through this. My heart goes out to his parents and all of the other parents.”

DiNardo's lawyer says his client is remorseful.

“I’m sorry,” a shackled DiNardo said as he left a courthouse Thursday.

Kratz's mom, Vanessa, declined to comment on arrest of her son.

Paul Lang, DiNardo's lawyer, had told reporters Thursday that the 20-year-old was ready to plead guilty four counts of first-degree murder. Lang said in exchange for the confession, prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun and the Associated Press contributed to this report.