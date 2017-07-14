6 dead in Interstate 65 chain reaction crash in Kentucky

Six people were killed in a chain reaction crash involving two tractor-trailers and two passengers vehicles on a Kentucky highway Thursday night.

Five of the victims were in one of the passenger vehicles, the Bowling Green Daily News reported Friday. There was also a child in the vehicle who was injured and taken to the hospital.

The sixth fatality was the drivier of the second passenger vehicle.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeremy Hodges says the accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on I-65 near Bowling Green at a spot where road construction was taking place.

The highway also merges from three lanes to two at that spot.

One of the vehicles was pinned beneath a semi, Hodges said.

The Daily News reported that one semi was stopped in the right lane with the two passenger vehicles stopped behind it. A second semi traveling in the same lane failed to stop. It struck the trailing passenger vehicle, causing a chain-reaction.

All lanes of I-65 northbound were closed at Exit 28 for several hours, the paper reported.

It reopened just after 5 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.