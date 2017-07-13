Kentucky mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 3-year-old

A Kentucky couple has been charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Media report 30-year-old Randell Dennemann and 26-year-old Deanna Hose were arrested Wednesday after a Franklin County grand jury indicted them in the June 28 death of Hose's son, Avery Hose.

Hose died after being transferred from the hospital in Frankfort to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Hospital officials suspected abuse, and the Fayette County coroner ruled the boy's death a homicide. Commonwealth's Attorney Larry Cleveland says Avery Hose suffered two skull fractures and had multiple bruises over his entire body.

Cleveland says an investigation determined the boy had been in Dennemann's care.

Dennemann is charged with murder and Hose is charged with complicity to murder. It's unclear if they have lawyers.