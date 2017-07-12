Will the next Dallas police chief be a woman?

Seven finalists are vying to be the next Dallas police chief -- including two women

Some are wondering if now is time for Dallas to have its first ever woman chief. Of the nation's 50 largest police departments, only five are led by women.

All seven candidates went through their last round of interviews Wednesday with City Manager T.C. Broadnax.

“They’ve taken us through the paces, but I’m enjoying it and looking forward to the opportunity to see where it lands,” said Carmen Best, Deputy Chief Seattle Police.

Best guided Seattle through its most recent fatal officer involved shooting, releasing critical information within hours of the incident to quell angry voices.

Best said being a police officer is a “vocation” and a “calling.”

U. Renee Hall, Deputy Chief Detroit Police followed her father into police life. He was killed in the line of duty.

“The City of Detroit has experienced the same elements and challenges that the City of Dallas has right now,” Hall said.

Hall believes being on the force is about skill, ability to lead, ability to boost morale and engage the community.

