Trump storms Paris for Bastille Day

President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron may be the world's oddest of political odd couples. Far apart on climate change and immigration, the two leaders will look for common ground on terrorism and defense policy when they meet this week in Paris.

The visit will gauge whether Trump and France's new leader can find consensus on critical issues including terrorism and security.

The overseas trip comes as Trump is dogged by fresh controversy over his campaign's potential connections to Russia.

Macron, for his part, has come out strongly against Russia's purported efforts to interfere in elections in the U.S. and across Europe. He has accused Moscow of working against his own campaign in support of his opponent, far-right leader Marine Le Pen.