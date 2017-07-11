The Latest: Official: Person of interest makes bail, freed

The Latest on the search in Pennsylvania for four missing men (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

Authorities say a person of interest in the case of four missing Pennsylvania men who had been jailed on an unrelated gun charge has been released after posting bail.

A post on the Bucks County District Attorney's Twitter feed Tuesday night says 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo has been released after posting 10 percent of his $1 million bail in cash.

DiNardo, whose family owns a sprawling farm property that has become the center of the search for the missing men, was arrested on Monday for illegally possessing a 20-gague shotgun and ammunition.

Officials would not call him a suspect in the case but said he was a person of interest and asked a judge to set his bail at $1 million for fear he was a flight risk.

Neither DiNardo nor his lawyer could immediately be reached for comment.

3:45 p.m.

Cadaver dogs and heavy equipment are in use as police search a sprawling Pennsylvania farm for evidence linked to four missing young men.

News videos show a line of police recruits Tuesday combing through cornfields about 30 miles north of Philadelphia.

The property owner's son has been taken into custody on $1 million bail over a prior gun charge. Officials say 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo is a person of interest and a flight risk, but not a suspect in the case.

The DiNardo family also owns a concrete company. The FBI has been searching a pile of broken concrete slabs on the farm with a frontloader.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub (WINE'-trobe) says Tuesday he is still holding out hope the men will be found alive.

One went missing Wednesday and three others on Friday.

They are identified as 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

11:30 a.m.

Authorities are calling a 20-year-old man a flight risk as dozens of police officers and recruits scour his family's 90-acre Pennsylvania farm in the search for four young men missing since last week.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub (WINE'-trobe) says the 20-year-old son of the property owners was rearrested on a gun charge Monday because he has become more of a flight risk. But Weintraub is not calling Cosmo DiNardo a suspect in the disappearance of the young men.

DiNardo is being held on $1 million bail over a charge that he illegally possessed a shotgun after a mental health commitment. Neither his lawyer nor his parents have returned calls for comment.

Police say one man went missing Wednesday and three others on Friday.

They are identified as 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

9 a.m.

Authorities searching for four missing young men feared to be the victims of foul play have resumed their focus on a large swath of farmland in Solebury Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Officials also scheduled a Tuesday news conference on the investigation.

The FBI, Pennsylvania State Police and local law enforcement agencies are searching for 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick. Patrick is a student at Loyola University in Baltimore.

One of the men disappeared last Wednesday; the other three went missing Friday.

Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man whose family owns the sprawling farmland. He's been arrested on a weapons charge. Authorities haven't called him a suspect in the men's disappearance.

12:55 a.m.

Police are still searching for four missing young Pennsylvania men Tuesday, a day after authorities arrested a man linked to a property that has become the center of the investigation.

Authorities have focused their search on a large swath of farmland in Solebury Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

On Monday, police arrested 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, whose family owns the sprawling property, on an unrelated gun charge. They have not called DiNardo a suspect in the men's disappearance.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub (WINE'-trobe) has identified the men who went missing last week as 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Weintraub believes foul play is involved. He's compared the search effort to finding "needles in a haystack."