US soldier arrested in Hawaii for alleged ties to ISIS, FBI says

An active duty Army soldier was arrested over the weekend by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges for allegedly providing material support to the Islamic State terror group, officials said.

Ikaika Kang, 34, was arrested late Saturday night by an FBI SWAT team at the Schofield Barracks in Honolulu, the FBI said in a news release.

Kang was with the 25th Infantry Division. The FBI believes that Kang was a lone actor, and that he is not associated with others who may present a threat to Hawaii.

"Terrorism is the FBI's number one priority," FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul D. Delacourt said in a statement. " In fighting this threat, the Honolulu Division of the FBI works with its law enforcement partners and the Joint Terrorism Task Force. In this case, the FBI worked closely with the U.S. Army to protect the citizens of Hawaii."

Kang has been under investigation by the U.S. Army and the FBI for over a year, according to Delacourt.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii alleges that Kang swore allegiance to ISIS, attempted to provide military documents to ISIS, and attempted to provide training to the terrorist organization

Kang is currently in federal custody, and will make an initial appearance in federal court on Monday.

Officials have sealed off the door of Kang's apartment as part of the investigation, Hawaii News Now reported.

Read more from Hawaii News Now.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin, Jake Gibson, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.