Simulations Plus posts 3Q profit

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) _ Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

The Lancaster, California-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 13 cents per share.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period.

Simulations Plus shares have risen 34 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.90, a rise of 67 percent in the last 12 months.

