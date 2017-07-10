Minnesota kayakers capture giant muskie chomping on pike fish in viral video

Two kayakers got an unexpected discovery on Sunday when he spotted a massive muskie chomping on a northern pike fish in a Minnesota lake.

Cody Wolters was kayaking with his father in a lake at Itasca State Park went spotted the impressive sight, according to Minneapolis Star Tribune. The muskie's jaws were tightly locked on the fish as he swam around. Wolters began filming the encounter.

"Geez look at that. That's a huge northern (pike), too, look at that!" Wolters is heard saying in the video. "He does not want to let go."

Wolters posted the video on his Facebook page, which has received more than 8 million views and 7,000 reactions as of Monday afternoon.

Muskies can grow up to 50 inches and often remain motionless in water until prey approaches.