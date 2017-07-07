US
Man with bulletproof vest, knives busted trying to get into Trump Tower
A 52-year-old man wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying two throwing knives was busted last night trying to get into Trump Tower.
Adames Benitez, of The Bronx, said he was a US Senator and wanted to see President Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who is traveling with her father and the rest of his presidential party in Europe, authorities said.
He was carrying a forged ID, authorities said.
Benitez was taken into custody by the NYPD and Secret Service agents and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of weapons. He was then taken to New York Hospital for a psychiatric examination.
