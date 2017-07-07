1 of 3 endangered Key deer found tied up in car euthanized

One of three endangered Key deer Florida that authorities found tied up in a car has been euthanized.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Robert Dube says a buck was put down Thursday morning because of a leg injury.

Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a Monroe County deputy pulled over their car on Little Torch Key for having a tail light out. The deputy reported finding two does in the back seat and the buck in the trunk. The does appeared uninjured, but the buck was limping.

The federally protected deer are found only in the Florida Keys, where their population is about 600-800.

The men accused of capturing the deer each face three felony and nine misdemeanor charges. They could still face additional federal charges.