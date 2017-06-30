Venomous snakes escape van after rollover in Texas

A van transporting more than 30 snakes and an alligator rolled over on a Texas highway Thursday afternoon, flooding the highway with loose reptiles.

Emergency crews reported to the crash on I-35 in Southwest Bexar County around 12:30 p.m. after the van’s rear tire blew out, causing it to roll over onto the access road. Police said the van landed on its side and the snakes were able to get out, ABC 6 reported.

Officials said 30 snakes, including rattlesnakes and cottonmouths, were being transported alongside a small alligator and a tortoise.

The driver and a 9-year-old passenger were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment while animal control was called in to extract the snakes. Officials said the reptiles are privately owned.

No snake or animal bites were reported.