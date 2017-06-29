American flag burned on Virginia porch, caught on camera

A man was caught on camera burning an American flag hanging from a front porch in Richmond, Virginia.

Wednesday morning Jim Tanner awoke to his flag in ashes on his front porch. He checked his surveillance camera video to discover a man had walked up to his house around 2 a.m., tried to untie the flag, and then pulled out a lighter to burn the flag when it wouldn’t come off.

Tanner’s biggest concern was the man’s ignorance. The homeowner said front porch is made of wood and the fire could have damaged his entire home, had it spread.

“He endangered my property, myself and my neighbors,” Tanner told WRIC. “These houses are 115-120 years old. They go up real quick. They’re tinderboxes.”

If caught, the man in the video could face felony charges. Burning a flag with malice is against the law in Virginia. Since the charred flagpole was still attached to the home, potentially endangering the lives of those inside, more serious charges could be coming, WTVR reported.

“I want him caught because he doesn’t realize the danger he put people in,” Tanner said. “He has zero regard for what the flag stands for.”

Police have asked anyone with information to step forward.

Tanner lives near downtown Richmond, about 5 miles from the University of Richmond.