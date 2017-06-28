U.S.

Police and Law Enforcement

Laquan McDonald murder case: Officer Jason Van Dyke takes the stand

Fox News
Chicago police officer pleads not guilty

 

The white Chicago ex-cop who shot and killed black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, sparking protests and pledges for police reform, took the stand on Wednesday for the first time in his murder case. 

Jason Van Dyke answered questions about the night of Oct. 20, 2014, when he fired 16 shots at the 17-year-old boy, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. The officer claimed McDonald, who had a small knife with its blade folded, posed as a threat to his life, prompting the shooting. 

Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder more than a year after the shooting. He has pleaded not guilty. 

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who is charged in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald, appears at a hearing in his case at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago. Special prosecutor Patricia Brown-Holmes announced Tuesday, June 27, 2017 that three Chicago police officers were indicted on felony charges that they conspired to cover up the actions of Van Dyke in the killing of McDonald. In the indictment approved by a Cook County grand jury alleges that one current and two former officers lied about the events of Oct. 20, 2014 when Officer Jason Van Dyke shot the black teenager 16 times. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File) Expand / Collapse

Van Dyke testified about the statements he made to his colleagues and supervisors days after the shooting. He said he recounted the events to Former Deputy Chief David McNaughton and Det. David March that night. Van Dyke added he couldn't recall if he was told he would risk losing his job if he didn't make the statement. 

McNaughton and March were also expected to testify on Wednesday. They initially cleared Van Dyke of any wrongdoing in the shooting. 

The testimonies come as March and two other officers — Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney — were indicted Tuesday on charges that they conspired to cover up and lie about the events of the shooting. The officer's version of events contradicted the dashcam video, which sparked nationwide outrage when it was released on the same day Van Dyke was charged. 

"The co-conspirators created police reports in the critical early hours and days following the killing of Laquan McDonald that contained important false information," the indictment stated. 

The officers allegedly began to conspire almost immediately on the day of the shooting, "to conceal the true facts of the events surrounding the killing of Laquan McDonald" and "to shield their fellow officer from criminal investigation and prosecution."

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2014 file image taken from dash-cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, right, walks down the street moments before being fatally shot by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago. Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer. The three officers, Thomas Gaffney, David March and Joseph Walsh, were each charged Tuesday, June 27, 2017, with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File) Expand / Collapse

The three officers were charged with felony counts of obstruction. 

Dan Herbert, Van Dyke's attorney, condemned the indictment, saying it will prevent potential witnesses in the shooting from testifying and giving his client a fair trail. The lawyers are also arguing that Van Dyke's statement after the shooting shouldn't be reviewed by prosecutors. 