Hailey Burns case: Georgia man faces charges in disappearance of teen found a year later

A man in Georgia is set to face a judge Monday in connection with teenager Hailey Burns’ disappearance over a year ago.

Burns had been missing for over a year when she was found in 31-year-old Michael Ren Wysolovski's home over the weekend.

Wysolovski has been charged with Sodomy/Aggravated Sodomy, False Imprisonment, Interference with Custody, and Cruelty Children-Deprivation 1st degree with no bond, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Docket Book.

HAILEY BURNS: MISSING NORTH CAROLINA GIRL FOUND ALIVE AFTER MORE THAN A YEAR

According to Burns’ diary, she had planned to run away with a man she had met online.

Family members say that Burns had been diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome and that she didn’t take her medication with her, USA Today reported.

A neighbor told WSB-TV that he had seen Burns unloading groceries out of the car and that she waved back to say hello and that he had no clue she was being held captive.

SETH THOMAS, MISSING USC MEDICAL STUDENT, FOUND DEAD IN PERU

After a Romanian woman had connected with Burns online and learned that she was missing, she got Burns to take a photo from a window in the house and she was found later that day.

Hailey Burns, now 17, has been reunited with her parents in North Carolina.

The FBI in Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be working closely with the FBI in Atlanta and the Gwinnett County Police Department and will continue investigation.

Wysolovski will face a judge today, WSOC-TV reported.