Six injured, including five firefighters, in Bronx blaze

Several firefighters were injured Thursday, including one seriously, as they battled a massive, four-alarm blaze in The Bronx — which tore though a number of homes and was still burning as of 5 p.m., according to officials.

Paramedics treated at least five smoke-eaters and one civilian at the scene for various injuries, FDNY officials said.

The firefighter who was seriously hurt was taken to Jacobi Hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

“They’re talking to him,” FDNY spokesman James Long told The Post. “He’s alert.”

The blaze broke out around 3:40 p.m. at 1136 Olmstead Ave and quickly spread to three other homes, officials said.

Dozens of FDNY units and EMS personnel responded to the scene a short time later. They were still working to douse the flames as of 5:30 p.m.

