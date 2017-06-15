SUV jumps curb in NYC, 9 hurt

At least nine people were injured Thursday after an SUV crashed into a car and jumped a curb in New York City, striking pedestrians.

The crash happened on West 37th Street and Ninth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. local time, the city's fire department told Fox News.

Four of the injured people were in serious but stable condition, while five others suffered minor injuries, all non-life threatening, the city’s fire department told Fox News.

CHURCH BUS DRIVER CHARGED IN CRASH

The cab driver told Fox News the crash appeared to be accidental, adding that the SUV hit the driver's car and a parked vehicle before it jumped the curb and went into the apartment building. He said there appeared to be several people in the car.

A witness also said the driver of the SUV was a woman and there were four passengers -- three adults and one child -- in the car. He added that a woman sitting in the front passenger seat appeared seriously wounded, though she was conscious.

Fox News' Kathleen Foster and Whitney Ksiazek contributed to this report.