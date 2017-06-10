Amber Alert: Search is on for 8-year-old Wisconsin boy who may be with armed father

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Wisconsin for eight-year-old Jaiden Hunt. He is believed to be in the company of his father, Jamie Hunt. The Amber Alert indicates Jamie Hunt is armed.

Jaiden is missing from the Township of Knowlton in Marathon County. He is described as a male, white, about 4′ tall, 45 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and silver or white shorts.

Jamie Hunt, age 34, is described as a male, white, 5’9″ tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Hunt was last seen wearing a bright blue T-shirt with an image of a game controller with the words “play me.” Hunt may be driving a 2004 Chrysler Town and Country van, purple with license plate 139YNU. The van has Star Wars Storm Troopers stickers on the driver’s side rear window, and a white paint transfer on the driver’s side from the front bumper to the rear.

If you have information that could help locate either Jaiden or Jamie Hunt, you are urged to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200.

