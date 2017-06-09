Terror motive not ruled out in DC hit-and-run that injured officers, police say

Two D.C. police officers and a transportation worker were injured after a pickup truck rammed into the trio Thursday night, an incident authorities are investigating as possibly terror-related, police said.

The white pickup truck sped into two bicycle patrol officers and a District Department of Transportation employee on 18th Street in the Adams Morgan neighborhood just before 9 p.m., Fox 5 DC reported. Witnesses said one officer was dragged down several blocks before the vehicle then crashed into an unoccupied dump truck. Police later found a weapon inside the truck.

The two injured officers and worker were rushed to the hospital. One officer and transportation worker were listed in critical condition and the other officer remained in "fair condition" as of Friday morning.

Two suspects, Brandon Figures-Mormon, 22, and Dwayne Taylor, 23, was arrested and taken to the hospital. Figures-Mormon was charged with assault with intent to kill. Both men also face weapons charges, The Associated Press reported.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said they are looking "very closely" at terrorism as a possible motive.

"We do nto have a motive at this time," Newsham told reporters.

Several FBI agents were also at the scene investigating the incident.

