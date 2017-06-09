Army colonel, others charged in alleged multi-million dollar bribery scheme

A U.S. Army colonel, along with his wife and a former defense contractor have been accused by a federal grand jury of a bribery scheme to defraud the government of more than $20 million.

Prosecutors allege Col. Anthony Roper and his wife began a “bribery and kickback scheme” in 2008 in which they would seek and accept bribes in exchange for more than $20 million in Army contracts to individuals and companies.

Roper, 55, and his wife, Audra, 49, have both been charged with conspiracy, obstruction and making false statements. Roper was also charged with bribery and faces up to 85 years in prison if convicted.

Former defense contractor Dwayne Oswald Fulton, 58, worked as an officer for “a large defense contracting company” and has been charged with conspiracy and obstruction for the schemes.

Roper was stationed at Fort Gordon near Augusta, Georgia, where he worked to build and modernize the Army's information and communication networks, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges that in trying to hide the schemes, the three accused attempted to obstruct an official investigation looking into their conduct.

Audra Roper operates Quadar Group, which prosecutors said was a shell company used to funnel bribe payments to her husband, according to the indictment. Prosecutors said the Group was one of multiple shell companies used to defraud the government.

